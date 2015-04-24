April 24 Everton manager Roberto Martinez wants Sunday's home game against Manchester United to be a tribute to former chairman Philip Carter, who died aged 87 on Thursday, having overseen some of the club's most successful years.

Carter was in charge when Everton won the FA Cup, the European Cup Winners Cup and two league titles in the 1980s.

"Yesterday was a sad day but Sunday is an opportunity to make Sir Philip proud," Martinez told a news conference on Friday.

"It's always a glamorous occasion (against United) and playing at Goodison is a great opportunity to be together and have our thoughts on Sir Philip just before a great game to look forward to."

Everton beat United twice last season for the first time in many years but Martinez said Louis van Gaal's side, who had won six games in succession before losing at Chelsea last Saturday, were now "in their best moment of the season".

Everton lost 2-1 at Old Trafford but have recovered form recently and now sit 12th in the Premier League.

"Five games ago we had 28 points and we had to win points," Martinez added.

"I'm very happy with the reaction. Our recent performances at Goodison were very mature. I don't think they were earlier in the season."

South African international Steven Pienaar is likely to miss the game, the manager said, but Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku could start after returning from injury last weekend.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)