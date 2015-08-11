Aug 11 Everton midfielder Kevin Mirallas is doubtful for Saturday's match against Southampton after injuring his ankle in their Premier League opener.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez said the Belgian was being monitored after hurting his ankle in a nasty-looking challenge by Watford's Valon Behrami at the weekend.

"Over the (last) weekend we picked up a worrying knock on Kevin Mirallas," the manager told the club website (www.evertonfc.com).

"He's got a bit of a swollen ankle but I'm quite positive in Kevin being fit, even though as it stands now we are going to check and assess him for the weekend." the 42-year-old told the club website.

"It was a very dangerous challenge and if you review the action, he was very fortunate to escape with no major injury."

Martinez, however, was hopeful Gerard Deulofeu and Muhamed Besic would be available for selection at Southampton after both missed the majority of the Merseyside club's pre-season with hamstring injuries.

"Gerard Deulofeu and Mo Besic are very close and it's about getting them back to their best possible level.

"Physically we need giving them that introduction but they are close to making the squad for the weekend," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)