England's soccer player Phil Jagielka attends a news conference at the Grove Hotel near Watford May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

Phil Jagielka will take over as captain when former England international Phil Neville leaves Everton at the end of the season, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

England defender Jagielka has worn the skipper's armband this season when ex-Manchester United full back Neville, who is leaving Goodison Park after eight years and more than 300 appearances for the club, has been unavailable.

"His play has been excellent and his performances have merited it," Moyes told the club website (www.evertonfc.com)referring to the captaincy.

"He's got a big act to follow because Phil Neville off the field is terrific for the players and he's been a great captain on the field," added the manager ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against second from bottom Queens Park Rangers.

Everton are sixth, four points off an automatic spot in next season's Europa League.

