Aug 20 Everton assistant manager Graeme Jones has credited the understanding between forwards Romelu Lukaku, who scored a brace against Southampton on Saturday, and Arouna Kone as the key factor for their 3-0 win against the Saints.

Kone, who plays as a centre forward, was deployed in a wider position on the right flank at the St Mary's and made an impact on the game by providing the assist for Lukaku's opening goal.

"Off the ball, Arouna had to do a job out wide. We have known Arouna a long time and he is so conscientious as a person and such a level headed lad that he won't let you down, even though it is not his biggest strength," Jones told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"On the ball, he was given a little bit of freedom to get a bit closer to Rom (Lukaku), and I think Arouna carried out his duties to perfection.

"Certainly in Arouna and Rom's case, their chemistry is something you can't work at -- it is something that comes naturally. They have got that and I think their styles of play suit each other."

Everton will be hoping for more of the same on Sunday from the duo when they host Manchester City, who beat champions Chelsea 3-0 in their last match. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)