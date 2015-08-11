Everton manager Roberto Martinez believes the transfer window should close once the new season starts so that clubs can focus on the competition without worrying about interests in their players.

Martinez has been critical of Chelsea's continued pursuit of Everton defender John Stones, for whom the champions are reportedly readying a third bid after the first two were rejected.

"The window, when it is open and we have to prepare for official games, is very, very unfair. I don't think it is right," the 42-year-old told the Monday Night Football.

"I think we should have a period where we assemble our squad, and then once the first league game starts everyone is focused.

"I think we forget that footballers have a human side and it can really affect. Players like Stones and (Ross) Barkley have an incredible future and will attract interest from the outside," he added.

The Spaniard praised his young midfielder Barkley, who scored the first goal in his club's 2-2 draw against Premier League new boys Watford on Saturday.

"Ross is a phenomenal footballer, if you want to analyse him from a physical point of view, he's someone quite unique," the former Wigan Atletic manager said.

"He's taken a real learning curve from the last campaign, he's got a very important role, and he's someone that is a joy to work with.

"That personality and that maturity will make him one of the best players in the league, down to his personality," he added.

