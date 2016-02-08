Everton manager Roberto Martinez has tipped Aaron Lennon to make England's Euro 2016 squad and believes the in-form winger could be a valuable player for his country during the tournament in France.

Having not represented his country since February 2013, Lennon has found his feet at Everton, after falling down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur, and the 28-year-old has netted three goals in his last three games.

"Obviously it is not down to me. But I get the opportunity to work with Aaron day in, day out, and he is such an important player," Martinez told the British media when asked about Lennon's chances of making England's Euro 2016 squad.

"We all know the quality he brings. There are other players in that position but I think he is showing he can be of incredible value to any squad, and clearly for his national team, he could be a real help."

Everton's top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku, with 20 goals to his name, has revealed he has been playing through pain after suffering a back injury in Wednesday's 3-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

"I was a bit hesitant in training (on Friday) but I just went out there and went through the pain," Lukaku told the club's website.

"I've done it several times in my Everton career, but even at 80 per cent I was able to help my team mates; not the way I wanted to, but I did my fair share of the hard work.

"I want to get back to 100 per cent now so I can give even more to the team."

Following Saturday's resounding 3-0 win at Stoke City, Everton are eighth in the table after 25 games and host 14th-placed West Bromwich Albion in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)