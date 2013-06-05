(Adds details)

June 5 Roberto Martinez has been named Everton manager after leaving Wigan Athletic where the Spaniard forged a reputation for making the best of limited resources and playing attractive football.

Martinez has signed a four-year contract at Goodison Park, Everton said on their website (www.evertonfc.com) on Wednesday.

He guided Wigan to FA Cup success in May when they upset Manchester City in the final but could not prevent the club being relegated from the Premier League days later.

The 39-year-old replaces David Moyes who left Everton in May after 11 years to take over from Alex Ferguson who has retired as manager of Premier League champions Manchester United.

The Spaniard is likely to bring a fresh approach to the Merseyside club who are used to Moyes's more pragmatic style. Everton finished sixth in the standings last season.

Despite habitually being involved in a relegation battle with Wigan, Martinez bucked the trend of struggling coaches by sticking to his principles and playing passing football.

After spending most of his playing days in Britain, Martinez began his managerial career at another of his former clubs Swansea City.

He won plaudits for their free-flowing style of play and guided the Welsh side to the League One (third division) title in his first full season in charge.

He joined Wigan in 2009 replacing Steve Bruce, and had kept them up against the odds every year until this season.

Martinez was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last year and was even photographed talking publicly with the club's owner John W Henry but has now joined their rivals Everton. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)