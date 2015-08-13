Aug 13 Everton are eager for the challenge of Saturday's visit to Southampton and have midfielder Kevin Mirallas making a quicker-than-expected recovery from the ankle injury he picked up during the Toffees' opening day draw against Watford, manager Roberto Martinez said on Thursday.

"I expect him to train today," Martinez said at a press conference, adding that fellow injury doubts Muhamed Besic, Gerard Deulofeu and Aiden McGeady had all returned to training.

Martinez once again ruled out any sale of defender John Stones, a target for Chelsea and Manchester United. The manager is determined to keep the 21-year-old at Goodison Park.

"I have said before the player is not for sale and that it is the end of it," Martinez insisted.

The club will find also out the extent of the injury to left-back Leighton Baines after the England defender suffered a recurrence of an ankle problem, Martinez said.

The England international injured the same ankle at the end of last season and scan results due later on Thursday will determine whether or not he needs surgery.

Martinez also confirmed that the club hope to complete a deal for Barnsley defender Mason Holgate later in the day, but stressed that the 18-year-old is one for the future.

Holgate has made 22 senior appearances for Barnsley since making his debut last December.

"We're hoping to conclude (a deal) today. He's an 18-year-old who has already played 20 games in League One, so that shows you the potential that he has," Martinez said. "He'll be a good one for the future." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)