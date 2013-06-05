LONDON, June 5 Roberto Martinez has been appointed Everton manager on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Spaniard said last month he wanted to leave Wigan Athletic having guided them to FA Cup success shortly before they were relegated from the top flight.

Everton have lost long-serving manager David Moyes to champions Manchester United. (Writing by Toby Davis,; Editing by Ken Ferris)