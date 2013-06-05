Soccer-Liverpool's Lallana out with thigh injury - reports
March 28 Liverpool's England midfielder Adam Lallana could be out for up to a month after suffering a thigh injury on international duty, British media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 5 Roberto Martinez has been appointed Everton manager on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The Spaniard said last month he wanted to leave Wigan Athletic having guided them to FA Cup success shortly before they were relegated from the top flight.
Everton have lost long-serving manager David Moyes to champions Manchester United. (Writing by Toby Davis,; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, March 28 Former defender Jonathan Woodgate has returned to Middlesbrough as first-team coach, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
March 28 The Europa League offers Manchester United a great alternative route into next season's Champions League as they battle for a top four slot in the Premier League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.