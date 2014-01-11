Jan 11 Everton have signed Ireland winger Aiden McGeady on a four-and-a-half year contract from Russia's Spartak Moscow, the Premier League side said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, capped 63 times by his country, was presented to Everton fans just before kickoff in their league clash with Norwich City at Goodison Park.

It has previously been reported that McGeady would not join Everton until his contract expired at the end of the season.

No transfer fee was disclosed.

McGeady joined Spartak from Celtic in 2010, helping them to second in the league in 2011-12, and will join up with international team mates Darron Gibson, James McCarthy and Seamus Coleman at Everton.

He also bring Champions League experience as Roberto Martinez's side push for a top-four finish and a spot in next season's elite European club competition.

