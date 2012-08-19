LONDON Aug 19 Everton signed Belgium forward Kevin Mirallas from Greece's Olympiakos on Sunday as a partial replacement for attacking midfielder Jack Rodwell, who left for Manchester City last week.

The Liverpool-based side have agreed a four-year deal with the 24-year-old Mirallas, who moves for an undisclosed fee although media reports put the amount around 6 million pounds ($9.41 million).

"I am very happy because Everton is a big club," he said in a statement from the Premier League side, seventh last term.

"I've known Everton have been following me for a while and after talking with the manager I decided coming to Everton was the best opportunity for me."

Mirallas, who featured for Belgium in last week's 4-2 friendly win over the Netherlands, scored 20 goals in 25 appearances for Olympiakos last season.

He can operate behind the main striker or on the wing but will not be eligible for Monday's season opener at home to Manchester United because he missed Friday's signing deadline.