Nov 17 Everton midfielder Phil Neville could be out for up to two months after a knee operation, manager David Moyes said on Saturday.

Neville, 35, missed Everton's 2-1 defeat at Reading in the English Premier League after undergoing surgery on Friday.

"He had an operation on his knee. We expect him to be missing for six to eight weeks," Moyes was quoted as saying on Everton's website (evertonfc.com).

"We missed his leadership (against Reading). We were missing a number of senior players."

Everton's defeat on Saturday left them in fifth place. Neville is set to miss forthcoming games against Norwich City, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.