Premier League Everton signed a three-year extension to their shirt sponsorship with Thai beer brand Chang on Thursday in a deal the club said could be the most lucrative in their 136-year history.

The partnership, which started in 2004, is already the longest-running shirt sponsorship in the league. Everton said the latest agreement was potentially worth more than 16 million pounds.

The sponsorship also involves projects to improve and develop the game in Thailand, with Everton Academy coaches training youngsters in the country.

The deal pales in comparison to those enjoyed by some of Everton's bigger Premier League rivals, however. Arsenal signed a shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with Emirates airline in 2012 worth 150 million pounds over five years.

Liverpool's shirt deal with Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered brings in 20 million pounds a season.

Everton chief executive Robert Elstone said the extension was nonetheless an important deal for a club challenging for a place in Europe next season.

"This year we're the beneficiaries of a massive new TV deal, and that money, clearly, is representing a bigger and bigger proportion of our total income," he told the club website (www.evertonfc.com).

"But it's the income around that makes the difference and can give us a competitive advantage over our rivals. All the clubs in the Premier League are benefitting from a big cheque from the broadcasters - it's the other business that really separates you and gives you the step up over others."

Manager Roberto Martinez told reporters that where the club finished in the league would have more of a bearing on transfers.

"To be able to sign a new three-year deal is exciting for both parties but it doesn't change anything," said the Spaniard.

"Whatever happens in the summer will be the next step but many of the decisions will depend on how we do in the next 10 games so you can imagine the focus goes into those games."

