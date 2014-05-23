Soccer-Liverpool's Markovic joins Hull on loan
Jan 23 Liverpool's Serbia winger Lazar Markovic has joined Hull City on loan for the rest of the season, the Yorkshire club said on their website (www.hullcitytigers.com) on Monday.
May 23 French international Patrice Evra has signed a contract to stay at Manchester United for another year, the Premier League club said on its official website (www.manutd.com) on Friday.
There had been media aspeculation he would leave but with two other experienced defenders, Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, both departing Old Trafford, United said they were "delighted" to announce Evra would stay for a 10th season.
The left back, who was 33 last week, joined United from AS Monaco in 2006 and has made 379 appearances for the club, winning 10 major honours.
He has also stood in for Vidic as captain on numerous occasions. (Writing by Steve Tongue, Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.