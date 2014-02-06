LONDON Newcastle United reserve team manager Willie Donachie quit the club on Thursday following British media reports that he allegedly hit one of his own players.

"Newcastle United can confirm that Willie Donachie has resigned from his position as reserve team manager with immediate effect," the Premier League club said in a short statement on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).

British media earlier reported that Newcastle had suspended the 62-year-old former Manchester City and Scotland defender and were investigating an incident that occurred after the club's under-21 side lost 2-0 at Sunderland on Monday.

Former Millwall manager Donachie joined Newcastle in 2009 as assistant academy director and became development coach before taking over as reserve team manager.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)