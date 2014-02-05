Sheffield United's Shaun Miller (obscured) celebrates with team mates after scoring the winning goal against Fulham during their English FA Cup soccer match at Craven Cottage in London February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Fulham's abject season reached a new low as third-tier Sheffield United snatched a last-gasp winner in extra time to dump the Premier League side out of the FA Cup 1-0 in a fourth round replay on Tuesday.

United, who are second-bottom in League One, struck through substitute Shaun Miller's header in the 119th minute at Craven Cottage to set up a fifth round home tie with Preston North End or Nottingham Forest who meet in a replay on Wednesday.

Fulham, who prop up the standings and are four points adrift of the safety zone, made wholesale changes to the team that slumped 3-0 at home to Southampton in the league on Saturday but the reshuffle did not pay off on a rainy night in west London.

United, who beat top flight Aston Villa 2-1 away in the last round, just about deserved their win over a lacklustre Fulham side whose new signings were ineligible to play because they were not at the club before the first match.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Ransom)