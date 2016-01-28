LONDON English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke has said he will not seek re-election when his current term ends in July.

The 68-year-old had said he would stand for a further year but said on Thursday that opposition to proposed governance reform to the FA council had caused him to reconsider.

"What I now see is that even if we get the reform through (which will be a difficult and divisive process although essential), I am probably not the best person to pick up the pieces following the inevitable discord," he said in a statement.

Dyke, a prominent opponent of FIFA president Sepp Blatter during the recent corruption scandal within world soccer's governing body, took over from David Bernstein in 2013.

