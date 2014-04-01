LONDON, April 1 Hull City's Yannick Sagbo and Benoit Assou-Ekotto of Queens Park Rangers have been charged with improper conduct relating to comments on Twitter relating to the "quenelle" gesture, the FA said on Tuesday.

Sagbo and Assou-Ekotto, who is on loan at QPR from Tottenham Hotspur, have until April 8 to respond to the charges.

"It is alleged that in each case the comment was abusive and/or indecent and/or insulting and/or improper.....and was an 'Aggravated Breach' as the comment included a reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion or belief," the FA said in a statement on its website.

Manchester City's Samir Nasri was handed a formal warning for comments he made on social media and Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho was reminded of his responsibilities.

West Bromwich Albion striker Nicolas Anelka was banned for five matches for making the "quenelle" gesture, which has links to anti-Semitism, during a goal celebration in a Premier League match this season. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)