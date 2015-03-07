LONDON, March 7 Newcastle United forward Papiss Cisse has been banned for seven matches and Manchester United defender Jonny Evans six for spitting at each other during an English Premier League fixture, the Football Association (FA) ruled on Saturday.

The incident, which was not spotted by match officials, occurred in the 38th minute of Manchester United's 1-0 win away at St James' Park on Wednesday.

"Mr Cisse accepted the charge and his suspension consists of six matches, which is the standard penalty for this offence, with an additional one match as he has previously accepted a violent conduct charge this season," the FA said in a statement.

"Mr Evans denied the charge but it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Friday." (Reporting By Tom Hayward. Editing by Patrick Johnston)