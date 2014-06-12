June 12 Factbox on Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas whose transfer to Chelsea from Barcelona on a five-year deal was announced on Thursday.

STARTING OUT > Born May 4 1987, at Arenys de Mar, near Barcelona, Spain. > Signed for the Barcelona youth academy aged 10. > Represented Spain, who were runners-up to Brazil, at the FIFA under-17 World Championship in Finland, winning both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot as the tournament's best player and its top scorer.

REACHING FOR THE TOP > Joined Premier League side Arsenal in 2003 and became their youngest ever player aged 16 years 177 days. > Started in midfield in the 2005 FA Cup final and helped the Gunners win the trophy against Manchester United on penalties, his only trophy for the club. > Part of the Arsenal side that reached the 2006 Champions League final, a 2-1 loss to Barcelona. > Named Arsenal captain in 2008. Made 303 appearances for the club scoring 57 goals. > Ended an eight-year stay in north London to rejoin Barcelona in 2011 after establishing himself as one the game's top creative midfielders. > Won the La Liga title, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during a three-year stay at the Nou Camp. > Returned to the Premier League to join Chelsea having played 151 matches for Barcelona, scoring 42 goals.

INTERNATIONAL STAGE > Made his Spain debut in 2006 against Ivory Coast aged 18. > A member of the team that won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup in 2010, where he provided the assist for Andres Iniesta's winning goal in the final. > Has played 89 games for his country scoring 13 goals and is part of the squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Clare Lovell)