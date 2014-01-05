Nottingham Forest's Djamal Abdoun (R) scores a penalty past West Ham United's goalkeeper Adrian during their FA Cup third round soccer match at the City Ground in Nottingham January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Manchester United suffered a stinging 2-1 home defeat by Swansea City in the FA Cup third round on Sunday as their former fortress of Old Trafford was ransacked for the fifth time this season.

Reduced to 10 men for the closing stages after Fabio was sent off, Swansea's battering ram striker Wilfried Bony climbed high to head home a powerful 90th-minute winner and leave United boss David Moyes to face questions about his management.

West Ham United's woes intensified as the Premier League club were thrashed 5-0 by second tier Nottingham Forest, increasing the heat on their manager Sam Allardyce.

Forest's Jamie Paterson netted a hat-trick in the humiliating rout, but the spotlight was on Allardyce who was accused of waving the white flag by making nine changes to his starting line-up with an eye on the League Cup semi-final at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Chelsea showed their fellow Londoners how to negotiate a potentially tricky Cup tie in the east Midlands, winning 2-0 at second tier Derby County.

Liverpool avenged last season's Cup defeat by Oldham Athletic, winning 2-0 at Anfield with Iago Aspas scoring his first goal for the club, and Sunderland also came through 3-1 against Carlisle. (Editing by Ed Osmond)