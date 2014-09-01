Monaco's Radamel Falcao (R) and his agent Jorge Mendes watch a soccer match between Monaco and Lille from the tribune at Louis II stadium in Monaco August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON Monaco striker Radamel Falcao will join Manchester United on a season long loan, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.

The 28-year-old has scored 11 goals in 20 appearances for Monaco after joining from Atletico Madrid for a fee of around 50 million euros ($65.70 million) last year.

Colombia international Falcao, who missed the World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury, had been linked with several top European clubs including Real Madrid.

Falcao will compete with regular striker Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie for a place in Louis van Gaal's new-look United side.

($1 = 0.7610 Euros)

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)