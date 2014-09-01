Daley Blind of the Netherlands celebrates scoring their second goal during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff against Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler/Files

LONDON Manchester United completed the signing of versatile Netherlands defender Daley Blind whilst waiting to finalise a deal for Colombia striker Radamel Falcao on Monday as the club continued their spending spree on transfer deadline day.

The signing of Blind from Ajax, for a 14 million pounds ($23.25 million) fee, was confirmed on the Premier League club's website (www.manutd.com).

"Louis van Gaal is a tremendously talented coach, I have worked with him at Ajax and also for the Netherlands national team and I cannot wait to work with him at the biggest club in the world," Blind said of his new club manager.

Meanwhile, Falcao was in Manchester for a medical examination ahead of a proposed season-long loan from Monaco, a move which was revealed to Reuters earlier on Monday by a source close to the deal.

The 28-year-old scored 11 goals in 20 appearances for Monaco after joining from Atletico Madrid for a fee of around 50 million euros (65.65 million US dollar) last year.

Falcao, who missed the World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury, had been linked with several top European clubs including Real Madrid.

He will compete with regular strikers captain Wayne Rooney and Dutchman Robin van Persie for a place in a reshaped United team.

In another deal, United released Mexico striker Javier Hernandez on a season-long loan to Real Madrid.

(Reporting By Michael Hann and Sam Holden,; editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Pritha Sarkar)