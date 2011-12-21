LONDON Dec 21 An England fan was jailed
for three years on Wednesday for the manslaughter of a Wales
supporter outside Wembley Stadium before a Euro 2012 qualifier
in September.
Michael Dye, 44, died in hospital after being punched by Ian
Mytton on the stadium concourse 25 minutes before the match was
due to kickoff.
Mytton, 41, of Redditch pleaded guilty to the manslaughter
of the father-of-three last month and was sentenced at the Old
Bailey, the Press Association reported.
Prosecutor Philip Bennetts QC said one eyewitness described
the punch as "sickening".
"It was something you would see in a boxing ring," said the
witness. "As a football fan I have seen many scuffles but the
force of that punch was such that it was something I will never
forget," said the witness.
