Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand reacts after a missed opportunity during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton in Manchester, northern England April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Manchester United may have lost the 2012 title but their domination of the Premier League was reflected when seven of their players were named in a fantasy team from the competition's 20 years selected by experts.

Central defender Rio Ferdinand, midfielder Paul Scholes and left winger Ryan Giggs were the three current United players to make the side.

They were joined by three members of the squad who won the treble in 1999, right back Gary Neville, goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel and midfielder Roy Keane, with Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo completing the Old Trafford contingent.

Chelsea left back Ashley Cole, Arsenal central defender Tony Adams, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry completed the line-up.

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)