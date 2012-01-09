LONDON Jan 9 Queens Park Rangers' Argentine midfielder Alejandro Faurlin, who has played every minute of his team's Premier League campaign, will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

The 25-year-old Argentine suffered the injury in Rangers 1-1 draw in their FA Cup third round tie at Milton Keynes Dons. His injury means he will not feature in the immediate plans of the successor to Neil Warnock who was sacked as manager on Sunday.

Faurlin confirmed the injury on his Twitter account, saying: "I just wanna let u know guys, its bad news for me I have rupture of the ACL, I'm out for the rest of the season! Really disappointed, sad."

Faurlin joined QPR from Argentine club Instituto in the summer of 2009 and the deal was subsequently found to have breached some of the English FA's transfer rules.

QPR were fined for breaking the regulations, but did not suffer a points deduction as they feared and were promoted to the Premier League at the end of last season as Championship (second division) champions.

