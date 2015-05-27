May 27 Premier League newcomers Bournemouth signed a second goalkeeper in two days on Wednesday, adding Australian international Adam Federici to their squad.

He was a free agent after leaving Reading at the end of the season.

Bournemouth's official website (www.afcb.co.uk) said he had signed a three-year contract.

On Tuesday, Bournemouth, who will be playing at the top level of English football for the first time in their history, signed Polish international goalkeeper Artur Boruc, who had been on loan all season from south coast rivals Southampton. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ian Chadband)