MANCHESTER, England Nov 2 Louis Van Gaal defended Marouane Fellaini against suggestions that Manchester United's Belgian midfielder may have spat at Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during the derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Social media was left abuzz, speculating over whether footage of a first half incident in which Fellaini stood over the fallen Aguero, accusing him angrily of having dived in the area, also featured him spitting at the Argentine striker, City's match-winner in the 1-0 win.

Yet United manager Van Gaal insisted that Fellaini was not a "spitting figure" and that viewers of the incident may have actually seen merely a tirade of anger from his player.

Fellaini had certainly been enraged by Aguero's tumble in the box under his challenge, turning to remonstrate angrily with him after the referee Michael Oliver had turned down the appeal.

"I've heard that it is a question on social media but already that if he (Fellaini) is shouting and sometimes when you shout, there's a little bit of - how do you call it, saliva? - with it. I don't think he's a spitting figure," said Van Gaal. (Editing by Martyn Herman)