LONDON Jan 28 Everton have agreed to sign Netherlands midfielder Leroy Fer from Dutch title chasers Twente Enschede, the English Premier League club said on Monday.

The two teams had settled on a fee but the 23-year-old had still to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical, Everton announced on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

Fer, who began his career at Feyenoord, has made two full appearances for his country.

Everton, fifth in the table, entertain eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the league on Wednesday.

Twente are second in the Dutch top flight, one point behind PSV Eindhoven. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Clare Fallon)