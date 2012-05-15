LONDON May 16 Defender Rio Ferdinand will be
omitted from England's Euro 2012 squad which is due to be
announced by new national team manager Roy Hodgson later on
Wednesday, according to British media.
The Times reported that when asked on Tuesday night, after
Manchester United's 4-1 friendly win over an Irish Premier
League Select XI in Belfast, whether Hodgson had left the
33-year-old out of the squad, Ferdinand said: "Yes."
Ferdinand, who has struggled with a back injury, last played
for England in a 2-2 draw with Switzerland in June, 2011.
The 23-man squad is due to be named at 1200 GMT after which
Hodgson will hold a news conference at Wembley Stadium.
British media also reported that right back Kyle Walker, 21,
is out of contention due to a broken toe which has required
injections for him to finish the season with Tottenham Hotspur.
England have been drawn in Group D alongside Ukraine, Sweden
and France for the tournament being co-hosted by Poland and
Ukraine which starts on June 8.
