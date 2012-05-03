Alex Ferguson (L) walks to his seat with Roy Hodgson at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON New England manager Roy Hodgson must treat all British newspapers the same to avoid being "slaughtered" by them, according to Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson.

"I hope he does well," Ferguson told his club's website (www.manutd.com) on Thursday. "He'll need luck in terms of dealing with the press because that is really important in the job.

"Everyone wants a piece of him and if he tries to put one against the other or favour one against the other he'll be slaughtered. He has to find a way of accommodating all the press as one person."

The newspapers have never held back in taking England managers to task, famously branding Graham Taylor a "turnip" and dubbing Steve McClaren the "wally with the brolly".

Hodgson was appointed on Tuesday and The Sun newspaper was given a ticking-off by the FA the next day for a front-page headline that ridiculed the new manager's speech impediment.

"Woy gets England job", the Red Top proclaimed, "Bwing on the Euwos, we'll see you in Ukwaine against Fwance."

Harry Redknapp seemed to be the frontrunner for the England job and Ferguson said he was surprised the FA had ignored the media clamour for the Tottenham Hotspur manager by appointing West Bromwich Albion boss Hodgson.

"The press had their own view of Harry and I think we all supported that and normally the FA bend to the press but they didn't do it this time," said the Scot. "That was surprising.

"Roy has fantastic experience, he's a good man and he has the right profile in every respect for the job."

Hodgson's England will be in the same group as Sweden, Ukraine and France at Euro 2012 next month.

