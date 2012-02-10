RPT-Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 on Sunday, June 11
MANCHESTER, England Feb 10 If England want a new manager with a glittering record they need look no further than Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, who would love to take the job just so he could sabotage the team.
The Scot joked on Friday that he was in the frame for the vacancy left by Fabio Capello's shock resignation this week and outlined his plans for taking charge of Scotland's great rivals.
"The FA have approached (United chief executive) David Gill today to speak to me. So I said I would make the decision on April 1," he grinned at a news conference.
"It's a good idea. I could relegate them."
If the FA is not attracted by his offer, Ferguson said it should appoint the man who is the overwhelming favourite for the job - Tottenham Hotspur's English manager Harry Redknapp.
"Harry is the right man, he's got the experience, the support, personality, the knowledge of the game," he said. "He changes the fortunes of every club he's been at so it's the right choice." (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
