LONDON Feb 1 Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson faces a Football Association hearing and a possible touchline ban after denying a charge of misconduct on Friday.

Ferguson was charged on Tuesday for comments he made about linesman Simon Beck after his side's 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

In a TV interview after the Premier League match, Ferguson described the performance of Beck as "shocking" after the official decided not to flag for a penalty when Wayne Rooney thought he had been fouled in the area.

Ferguson also made reference to an incident in a previous match against Chelsea when Beck was on duty.

"It is alleged the Manchester United manager breached FA Rule E3 in that he implied that the match official was motivated by bias," the FA said on its original charge sheet.

Ferguson has requested a paper hearing, the date of which will be set in due course, the FA added in a statement.

Should he be found guilty, the Scot could be banned for up to four games during the Premier League title run-in. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)