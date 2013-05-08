Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
LONDON May 8 Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson will retire at the end of the season after 27 years in charge at Old Trafford, the Premier League champions confirmed on Wednesday.
The 71-year-old, who won a 13th league title with the club this season, announced his decision via the club's website after a morning of intense speculation. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.