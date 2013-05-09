LONDON May 9 Facts and figures relating to Saturday's FA Cup final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic:

Manchester City will be playing in the FA Cup for the 10th time, after winning five and losing four of their previous finals. Wigan Athletic will be making their first appearance.

City's win over Stoke City in 2011 was their first major trophy for 35 years, since winning the League Cup in 1976. It was their first FA Cup win since 1969. They followed up their 2011 victory by winning the Premier League title for the first time since 1968 last season.

Wigan Athletic, 18th in the Premier League are hoping to avoid the fate suffered by Manchester City in 1926 when they appeared in the final and were relegated in the same season. Five clubs: Manchester City (1926), Leicester City (1969), Brighton (1983), Middlesbrough (1997) and Portsmouth (2010) all appeared in the final and were also relegated. They all lost in the final.

City manager Roberto Mancini is attempting to become the first Italian manager to win the FA Cup twice and keep Italy's successful run going in finals, the last three of which have all been won by clubs with Italian managers. Carlo Ancelotti won with Chelsea in 2010, Mancini with City in 2011, Roberto Di Matteo with Chelsea last season.

Wigan's Roberto Martinez is attempting to become the first Spanish manager to win the FA Cup since Liverpool's Rafa Benitez in 2006.

This is the first final in which both managers have had the same first name since Matt Busby's Manchester United beat Leicester City managed by Matt Gillies in 1963.

Wigan's chairman Dave Whelan is hoping his side can win the final and make up for his loss in 1960. He was in the Blackburn Rovers team beaten 3-0 in the final by Wolverhampton Wanderers but suffered a broken leg which effectively ended his career.

Another player who suffered an injury is a Wigan hero. Harry Lyon was carried off on a stretcher with sprained ankle ligaments during an FA Cup first-round replay against Doncaster Rovers in November 1965. The Wigan doctor gave him painkillers and whisky and he returned to the field - scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 win. A road is named after him on the site of Wigan's old Springfield Park ground.

Wigan Athletic were formed in 1932 after the demise of Wigan Borough who played in the Football League between 1921 and 1932. Borough succeeded an earlier club called Wigan County who played only one match in the FA Cup proper - losing 1-0 to Manchester City in the first round in 1898.

Yaya Toure, who scored City's goal in their 1-0 win over Stoke two years ago, will become the eighth player since World War Two to score in at least two finals if he scores again on Saturday. The record is held by Chelsea's Didier Drogba who scored in all four FA Cup finals he played in (2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012).

Manchester City's Bobby Johnstone became the first player to score in successive Wembley finals, in 1955 when City lost to Newcastle and in 1956 when they beat Birmingham City.

Whatever the outcome on Saturday, Wigan will be playing in Europe for the first time next season. As Manchester City have qualified for the Champions League, Wigan have a guaranteed place in the Europa League as either winners or runners-up.

When Manchester City lost 3-0 to Everton in the 1933 Cup final it was the first time the players had worn numbers. Everton wore numbers 1-11 and City were numbered from 12-22.

Wigan were elected to the Football League in 1978, a year after Wimbledon who joined the League in 1977 and went on to win the FA Cup in 1988. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)