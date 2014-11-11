LONDON Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have both been fined 20,000 pounds ($31,852) for failing to control their players during their recent Premier League game, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The clubs had admitted breaching FA rules by "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion", an FA statement said.

A scuffle involving numerous players broke out at the Villa Park game on Nov. 2 after the home team's Belgian striker Christian Benteke received a red card.

Villa were leading 1-0 at the time, with 24 minutes left, but Spurs hit back against their 10 men to win 2-1.

($1 = 0.6279 British pound)

(Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)