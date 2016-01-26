LONDON Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion have been fined for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during their Premier League game on Jan. 13, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Chelsea were fined 65,000 pounds ($93,288.00) and West Brom 35,000 pounds.

The charge referred to the heated aftermath of West Brom's Claudio Yacob escaping a second booking after fouling Diego Costa in the second half of the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The game was a fractious affair with firebrand Chelsea striker Costa involved in several spats, including an incident with most of the West Brom team after the final whistle.

Chelsea were also fined for misconduct in November following their bad-tempered Premier League clash with West Ham United.

($1 = 0.6968 pounds)

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Pritha Sarkar)