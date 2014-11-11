Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
LONDON Nov 11 Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have both been fined 20,000 pounds ($31,852) for failing to control their players during their recent Premier League game, the Football Association said on Tuesday.
The clubs had admitted breaching FA rules by "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion", an FA statement said.
A scuffle involving numerous players broke out at the Villa Park game on Nov. 2 after the home team's Belgian striker Christian Benteke received a red card.
Villa were leading 1-0 at the time, with 24 minutes left, but Spurs hit back against their 10 men to win 2-1. (1 US dollar = 0.6279 British pound) (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.