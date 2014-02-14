Feb 14 England great Tom Finney has died at the age of 91, his former club Preston North End announced on Friday.

"Preston North End have been informed of the extremely sad news of the passing of Tom Finney," the club said on their website (www.pnefc.net).

"Tom was the greatest player to ever play for Preston North End and one of the all-time greats for England.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club, and those connected with it, are with his family at this time."

Forward Finney won 76 caps, scoring 30 goals, and made more than 400 appearances for Preston between 1946 and 1960. (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Tony Jimenez)