SHOWCASE-Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Francesca Schiavone - 2017 record
May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday:
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Wednesday, March 8 (GMT) Manchester City v Stoke City (2000) Saturday, March 11 (GMT) Bournemouth v West Ham United (1500) Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Hull City v Swansea City (1500) Sunday, March 12 (GMT) Liverpool v Burnley (1600)
May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday:
LONDON, May 28 Huddersfield Town and Reading will be playing for a minimum of 170 million pounds ($217.5 million) when they compete for a place in English soccer's Premier League at Wembley on Monday in a match regularly described as the richest in the global game.