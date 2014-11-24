Soccer-Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, November 29 (GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1245) Burnley v Aston Villa (1500) Liverpool v Stoke City (1500) Manchester United v Hull City (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Leicester City (1500) Swansea City v Crystal Palace (1500) West Ham United v Newcastle United (1500) Sunderland v Chelsea (1730) Sunday, November 30 (GMT) Southampton v Manchester City (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1600)
April 18 Chelsea have enough experience to keep their composure in the title race after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with six games left, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.