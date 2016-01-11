Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday
Tuesday, January 12 (GMT)
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United (1945)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (1945)
Newcastle United v Manchester United (1945)
Wednesday, January 13 (GMT)
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Manchester City v Everton (1945)
Southampton v Watford (1945)
Stoke City v Norwich City (1945)
Swansea City v Sunderland (1945)
Liverpool v Arsenal (2000)
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (2000)
Saturday, January 16 (GMT)
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1245)
AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City (1500)
Chelsea v Everton (1500)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500)
Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500)
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Aston Villa v Leicester City (1730)
Sunday, January 17 (GMT)
Liverpool v Manchester United (1405)
Stoke City v Arsenal (1615)
Monday, January 18 (GMT)
Swansea City v Watford (2000)