Soccer-Elmohamady endorses fearless approach for Hull to survive
April 12 Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, October 26 (GMT) Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1145) Aston Villa v Everton (1400) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Manchester United v Stoke City (1400) Norwich City v Cardiff City (1400) Southampton v Fulham (1630) Sunday, October 27 (GMT) Sunderland v Newcastle United (1330) Chelsea v Manchester City (1600) Swansea City v West Ham United (1600) Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City (1600)
April 12 Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
JAKARTA, April 12 A handful of marquee names and a heavy dose of optimism greet the return of professional soccer in Indonesia this weekend as the domestic league restarts after a two-year hiatus.