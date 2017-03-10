Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, March 11 (GMT) Bournemouth v West Ham United (1500) Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Hull City v Swansea City (1500) Sunday, March 12 (GMT) Liverpool v Burnley (1600)
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.