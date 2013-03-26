Soccer-Villareal sign striker Unal from Man City
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Saturday, March 30 (GMT) Sunderland v Manchester United (1245) Arsenal v Reading (1500) Manchester City v Newcastle United (1500) Southampton v Chelsea (1500) Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Wigan Athletic v Norwich City (1500) Everton v Stoke City (1730) Sunday, March 31 (GMT) Aston Villa v Liverpool (1230) Monday, April 1 (GMT) Fulham v Queens Park Rangers (1900)
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
MADRID, June 1 Once famous for his extravagant stepovers and ability to leave defenders in his wake, Cristiano Ronaldo has this season evolved from fleet-footed winger to penalty box predator extraordinaire.