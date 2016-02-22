Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, February 27 (GMT) West Ham United v Sunderland (1245) Leicester City v Norwich City (1500) Southampton v Chelsea (1500) Stoke City v Aston Villa (1500) Watford v AFC Bournemouth (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace (1730) Sunday, February 28 (GMT) Manchester United v Arsenal (1405) Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1405)
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala