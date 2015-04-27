April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday
Tuesday, April 28 (GMT)
Hull City v Liverpool (1845)
Wednesday, April 29 (GMT)
Leicester City v Chelsea (1845)
Saturday, May 2 (GMT)
Leicester City v Newcastle United (1145)
Aston Villa v Everton (1400)
Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers (1400)
Sunderland v Southampton (1400)
Swansea City v Stoke City (1400)
West Ham United v Burnley (1400)
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1630)
Sunday, May 3 (GMT)
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1500)
Monday, May 4 (GMT)
Hull City v Arsenal (1900)