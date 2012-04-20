Soccer-Wales can handle Serbia without Bale, says Allen
June 9 Wales are potent enough to cope with the absence of suspended playmaker Gareth Bale against Group D leaders Serbia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday, midfielder Joe Allen has said.
April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - English Premier League fixtures at the weekend Saturday, April 21 (GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1145) Aston Villa v Sunderland (1400) Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City (1400) Bolton Wanderers v Swansea City (1400) Fulham v Wigan Athletic (1400) Newcastle United v Stoke City (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur (1630) Sunday, April 22 (GMT) Manchester United v Everton (1130) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500)
June 9 Wales are potent enough to cope with the absence of suspended playmaker Gareth Bale against Group D leaders Serbia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday, midfielder Joe Allen has said.
June 9 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho deserves his title of "The Special One" as he can make challenging decisions to get wins and has won three trophies in his debut campaign at the Premier League club, midfielder Paul Pogba said.