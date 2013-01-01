Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, January 1 (GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Fulham (1245) Manchester City v Stoke City (1500) Swansea City v Aston Villa (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Reading (1500) West Ham United v Norwich City (1500) Wigan Athletic v Manchester United (1500) Southampton v Arsenal (1730) Wednesday, January 2 (GMT) Chelsea v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Liverpool v Sunderland (1945) Newcastle United v Everton (2000)
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.