Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, October 25 (GMT) West Ham United v Manchester City (1145) Liverpool v Hull City (1400) Southampton v Stoke City (1400) Sunderland v Arsenal (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace (1400) Swansea City v Leicester City (1630) Sunday, October 26 (GMT) Burnley v Everton (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1330) Manchester United v Chelsea (1600) Monday, October 27 (GMT) Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa (2000)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.